For days, the dusty roads of a small town in Mongolia's westernmost province were largely deserted.

"After the quarantine [was announced], not many people — even locals — were in the streets for fear of catching the disease," Sebastian Pique, an American Peace Corps volunteer who has lived in the remote mountainous region for two years, told the Agence France-Presse.

The illness that sparked widespread alarm among the town's roughly 1,400 residents and visitors, and left them isolated for six days?

The plague.

The town of Tsagaannuur, near the border between Mongolia and Russia, was recently sealed off following the deaths of a local couple who contracted the plague from eating the raw meat and organs of an infected marmot, said Ariuntuya Ochirpurev with the World Health Organization in Ulaanbaatar. Some Mongolians believe eating the rodent's uncooked innards to be "very good for health," Ochirpurev said. The husband and wife reportedly ate the kidney, gall bladder and stomach of the creature, a type of large squirrel.

In this case, however, Ochirpurev said consuming the marmot raw resulted in what was likely an agonizing death.

The 38-year-old man, who worked as a border agent, and his wife, 37, died of multiple organ failure caused by septicemic plague, Ochirpurev said. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, septicemic plague causes "fever, chills, extreme weakness, abdominal pain, shock, and possibly bleeding into the skin and other organs." A person's skin and other tissues can turn black and die.

It began late last month when the man came down with a fever, Ochirpurev said. In less than a week, he was dead and his wife was hospitalized in the intensive care unit vomiting blood and suffering from severe headaches. She died on May 1 from toxic shock. That evening, lab results confirmed the pair had the plague, prompting the declaration of a quarantine, Ochirpurev said. The couple left behind four children ranging in age from 9 months to 14 years old.

The decision to impose the quarantine came after officials became worried that the husband and wife had developed pneumonic plague, which can be swiftly passed to other people through airborne droplets, Ochirpurev said.

After no new plague cases were reported, Ochirpurev said the quarantine was lifted on Monday. The minister of health is monitoring the situation, she said.