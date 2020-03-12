Country stars Dan + Shay pulled the plug on their current tour, rescheduling their April 10 concert at Target Center for Aug. 29. The Lumineers, due Friday at Xcel Energy Center, have rebooked that gig for Sept. 24.

“This is all uncharted,” Chesney said in a statement. “I’m like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, I don’t feel like this risk to No Shoes Nation is worth it.”

Chesney is holding off on seven stadium gigs and four amphitheater shows on his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, which was to start April 18 in Arlington, Texas. All the shows are expected to be rescheduled. Refunds will be available.

Xcel Center is also hosting a big gig on Saturday with country star Jason Aldean, which is currently still going on as planned.

Representatives from the arena issued this statement Wednesday when asked about these concerts, which read, “The safety of our guests and our staff is of utmost importance. We work closely with authorities on all of our safety measures and follow their direction on any necessary steps. At this time, the Minnesota State Health Commissioner is not recommending the cancellation or postponement of any gathering such as those that would take place in the arena,” the venue’s management said in a statement Wednesday.”

Refunds for the rescheduled shows will be available.