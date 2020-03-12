Grammy-winning country stars Dan + Shay pulled the plug on their current tour due to COVID-19, rescheduling their April 10 concert at Target Center in Minneapolis for Aug. 29.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the duo said:

"Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour.”

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

This is the second Twin Cities arena show postponed today. The Lumineers moved their concert set for Friday at Xcel Energy Center to Sept. 24.