Country music and television star Reba McEntire has booked the Xcel Energy Center for a concert next spring, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets for the three-time Grammy winner’s May 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Paul arena’s box office and at ticketmaster.com, where some purchase opportunities starting Tuesday will be made available. Ticket prices have yet to be announced,

McEntire collected Grammys in 1987 for the song “Whoever’s in New England,” in 1994 for “Does He Love You” and in 2018 for the best roots gospel album, with “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.”

That same year, McEntire was recognized in 2018 at the Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of achievement to American culture.

Her tour opens March 20 in Evansville, Ind., and tentatively wraps up May 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich.