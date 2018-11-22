Counting Up Things To Be Thankful For This Year

"2018 Turkey Pardoning"

"President Donald J. Trump continued the time-honored White House tradition of officially pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey. This year’s candidates for National Thanksgiving Turkey were Peas and Carrots! After the votes were tallied, Peas earned the honor of 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey. Peas and Carrots traveled to our Nation’s capital all the way from South Dakota! They were raised on a farm near Huron, S.D., under the supervision of National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen and by turkey grower Ruben Waldner. The Presidential Flock of 50 turkeys was hatched in July, and Peas and Carrots were selected to travel to Washington, D.C."



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________

"AAA: Thanksgiving travel will hit 13-year high"

"Brace yourselves. This Thanksgiving, 54.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home, a 4.8 percent increase over last year. That will be the highest volume of Thanksgiving travelers since 2005, with an additional 2.5 million people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year, according to an analysis by AAA. Most of those – 48.5 million – will drive to their destinations, a 5 percent increase over last year, says INRIX, a global mobility analytics company. Though gas prices have plunged in recent weeks, drivers will still be paying the highest Thanksgiving weekend gas prices in three years, says AAA. Even so, travel times in the most congested cities could be four times longer than a normal trip. The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 25."



_________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________

Flight Aware Misery Map

The good news is that we don't have any major storms impacting the Eastern US this year, so travel "misery" should be kept at a minimum. However, a storm system moving in along the West Coast with heavy rain and mountain snow could cause some issues there. The storm is them expected to move across the Central and Eastern US as we head through the weekend and early next week, which could cause some travel issues on the way home from Grandma's house this year... Stay tuned!



________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________

"Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: High Winds May Ground Balloons"

"CBS2’s Chief Weathercaster Lonnie Quinn explains we’re in for the possibility of record-breaking cold Thanksgiving morning, with winds that just might force the parade balloons to be grounded. The wind gusts are expected to be right at the threshold for flying balloons: sustained winds at 22 mph and gusts expected at 33 mph. Balloons are grounded when sustained winds hit 23 mph with gusts of 34 mph. “We are right there,” Quinn said. “Can you even imagine a Thanksgiving parade without the balloons?” Safety measures for balloon handling were implemented after a handful of spectators were injured due to balloons hitting things and sending debris into the crowd. It’s going to be very, very cold. An arctic air mass will drop in, sweeping across the northeast with some of the coldest air for Thanksgiving ever recorded. Temperatures in New York CIty are expected to be around 22 degrees at the start of the parade, but with the wind chill, it will feel like 5 degrees. “Thursday morning is really going to be the worst of it,” said CBS2 meteorologist John Elliott. The last time the parade was canceled was in 1971, due to high winds and heavy rains."



_______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________

Happy Thanksgiving!

Here's a look at the weather across the country for the Thanksgiving Day holiday this year. Note that the eastern two-thirds of the nation look pretty quite (other than cold and windy weather in the Northeast). In fact, it could be the COLDEST Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on record and with windy weather, those famous giant balloons could be grounded - OH NO! The most active weather across the country will be found in the Western US with areas of heavy Pacific moisture rolling in. Areas of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas of the recent California wildfires. There will also be areas of heavy mountain snow through the end of the week, which could add up to nearly 2ft. in some areas across the Sierra Nevada Range.

High Temps on Thanksgiving Day

High temps on Thanksgiving Day will be EXTREMELY cold in the Northeast with some locations nearly -20F to -30F below average! Meanwhile, temps along the Front Range of the Rockies will be fairly mild for this time of the year with temps running nearly 10F above average!

Record Cold Thanksgiving Day Morning in the Northeast

A number of folks in the Northeast could wake up to record low temps as they put the bird in the overn on Thursday morning! Some areas will even be down in the single digits above and below zero! Factor in the strong wind gusts here and it'll feel even colder - good grief!

________________________________________________________________________



A Brown Thanksgiving & Thanksgiving Day Climatology "Historically, about one in three Thanksgivings have at least one inch of snow on the ground. The deepest snow pack is a tie with 1921 and 1983, both with 10 inches on the ground by Turkey Day.

Because Thanksgiving Day occurs at the transition period between autumn and winter, Thanksgiving weather can be balmy to brutal. A typical Thanksgiving Day in the Twin Cities has high temperatures in the 30's and at least a bit of filtered sunshine. Having a mild day in the 50's on Thanksgiving Day is relatively rare, looking at the historical record back to 1872. A maximum of 50 or more has happened only eleven times in 144 years, or about once every 13 years or so. The warmest Thanksgiving Day is a tie of 62 degrees in 1914 and 1922. The mildest recent Thanksgiving Day was 60 degrees on November 22, 2012. This tied 1939 as the third warmest Thanksgiving back to 1872 for the Twin Cities." See more from MN DNR HERE:

Current Snow Depth

In order to be considered a "White" Thanksgiving, there has to be at least 1" of snow on the ground. Currently, only a trace of snow is being reported in the Twin Cities, while most locations across the northern half of the state have anywhere from 1" to 3" of snow on the ground. However, recent cold weather has led to widespread lake effect snow across the Great Lakes and Marquette, MI is reporting a cool foot of snow on the ground!



____________________________________________________________________________



"Ice rescue prompts angler safety warning"

"Despite high winds, thin ice and wide swaths of open water, a handful of anglers decided to try their luck on Upper Red Lake Saturday afternoon. When two of those anglers didn't come home, search teams scoured the lake. According to the Red Lake Police Department, the anglers were found after midnight, stranded on a chunk of ice which had broken off and drifted out into open water. They were rescued safely and treated for hypothermia. These kind of rescues are pretty common on Upper Red Lake. It's a large, shallow body of water. That means it often freezes early, but the ice can be unstable. Waves build up quickly, cracking apart ice sheets, sometimes with anglers onboard. In 2015, 50 anglers had to be rescued. But this year's rescue is earlier than usual. DNR recreation safety coordinator Lisa Dugan, sees it as a cautionary tale. "Some lakes may have frozen early," she said. "But with temperatures in the 40s coming up this week, it might not be safe." She recommends anglers stay off the ice until it's at least 4 inches thick, and head for land if it seems unstable at all."

________________________________________________________________________________

Recent Cold Weather Making Ice on Area Lakes and Ponds

Ok folks - I know there A LOT of eager anglers excited that the recent cold blast has been making ice on area lakes and ponds, BUT please make sure you aren't putting yourself in danger on newly formed ice! The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!

_____________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Thursday - November 21st, 2018

High temps on Thursday will be warmer than it has been as of late, especially across far southwestern MN, where temps could near 50F!! Folks in the Twin Cities will warm into the mid 30s, which will still be a tad cooler than average, but folks in the Arrowhead will still be nearly -10F below average.

______________________________________________________________________________