Counting Up Things To Be Thankful For This Year

A Brown Thanksgiving & Thanksgiving Day Climatology
Because Thanksgiving Day occurs at the transition period between autumn and winter, Thanksgiving weather can be balmy to brutal. A typical Thanksgiving Day in the Twin Cities has high temperatures in the 30's and at least a bit of filtered sunshine. Having a mild day in the 50's on Thanksgiving Day is relatively rare, looking at the historical record back to 1872. A maximum of 50 or more has happened only eleven times in 144 years, or about once every 13 years or so. The warmest Thanksgiving Day is a tie of 62 degrees in 1914 and 1922. The mildest recent Thanksgiving Day was 60 degrees on November 22, 2012. This tied 1939 as the third warmest Thanksgiving back to 1872 for the Twin Cities."
Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks pretty quiet across much of the Upper Midwest, but Black Friday expeditions could get a little soggy as rain looks to develop across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Another storm system will develop on the heels of that with areas of heavy snow possible by late weekend/early next week. The track is still uncertain, so keep an eye on upcoming forecasts if you have travel plans during that time frame.
By Paul Douglas
Extended Forecast
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds: SE10-15. High: 40.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SSE 10mph. Low: 38.
BLACK FRIDAY: Light rain likely PM hours. Winds: S 10-20. High: 40.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 38.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Snowstorm should stay south. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 28. High: 32.
MONDAY: Mostly gray. WC in the teens. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 18. High: 27.
TUESDAY: More sunshine. Still chilly. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 12. High: 26.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Light snow late. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 11. High: 30.
This Day in Weather History
November 22nd
1996: Heavy snowfall accumulates over the same areas that were hit two days earlier. Four to seven inches of snowfall are reported across the area. Heavier snowfall occurred during the daylight hours of the 23rd. Snowfall totals of six inches were reported in the Twin Cities, Chanhassen, Stewart, St. James and Redwood Falls.
1970: Gale-driven snow falls across Minnesota. 45 mph winds are reported over Rochester and Duluth.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 22nd
Average High: 37F (Record: 60F set in 2012)
Average Low: 23F (Record: -6F set in 1880)
Record Rainfall: 0.74" set in 2016
Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 1898
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 22nd
Sunrise: 7:20am
Sunset: 4:38pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 18 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 3 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 6 hours and 5 Minutes
Moon Phase for November 2nd at Midnight
0.1 Day After Full BEAVER Moon
"At this point of the year, it's time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Full Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter. It's also called the Frosty Moon. Fullness occurs at 12:39 a.m. EST (0539 GMT)."
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"On November 22, 2018, despite the glare from the full or nearly full moon, you might be able to spot two major signposts in the constellation Taurus the Bull. Look first for the bright star Aldebaran, part of the V-shaped face of the Bull. Then look for the dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster, in the Bull’s shoulder. In North America, we often call the November full moon the Beaver Moon or Frosty Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s the opposite time of year, the November full moon is a fixture of the spring season rather than autumn. But no matter of where you live worldwide, this November 2018 full moon shines directly in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull, and presents the third and final full moon of this Northern Hemisphere autumn or Southern Hemisphere spring. By season, we mean the time period between the September equinox and the December solstice – or vice versa. Next month’s December full moon will occur less than one day after the December solstice – so we just miss having four moons this season."
1.) Heavy precipitation across portions of California, the Great Lakes, the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern Great Basin, Mon, Nov 26.
2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic, Sat, Nov 24.
3.) Heavy snow across portions of the Central Plains, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Northern Rockies, the Central Rockies, and the Northern Great Basin, Sat, Nov 24.
4.) Heavy snow across portions of the Central Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, and the Upper Mississippi Valley, Sun, Nov 25.
5.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southern Plains.
6.) High winds across much of Nebraska and Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southern South Dakota, Sun, Nov 25.
7.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Northern and Central Plains, and the Mississippi Valley, Tue-Wed, Nov 27-Nov 28.
8.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Southeast, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, and the Tennessee Valley, Wed, Nov 28.
9.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Northeast, Sat, Nov 24.
10.) Heavy precipitation across portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Sun-Mon, Nov 25-Nov 26.
11.) High winds across portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Sun-Mon, Nov 25-Nov 26.
12.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, Thu-Fri, Nov 29-Nov 30.
13.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of California and the Pacific Northwest, Thu-Mon, Nov 29-Dec 3.
14.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, Fri-Mon, Nov 30-Dec 3.
15.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Thu-Sun, Nov 29-Dec 2.
16.) Moderate risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Thu-Sun, Nov 29-Dec 2.
17.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Central Great Basin, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
