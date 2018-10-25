We’re writing in response to “Paulsen strikes at more than his foe with outrageous ad,” (Oct. 17). First, this commentary was signed by five donors to Dean Phillips, context the opinion editors wrongly left out of the description of the authors. One individual has donated to all of U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen’s prior opponents.

While they speak from their experience as former board members, they’re all also donors to Democrats. That’s important context.

Paulsen’s ad raises serious concerns about how allegations of sexual assault were handled by Phillips while he served on the board of Allina Health. Phillips himself has asserted this experience as a qualification for Congress, so his record on the board should be examined.

In denying he knew about the sexual harassment allegations, Phillips confirms he did nothing about them. His board colleagues who rush to defend him also don’t even try to argue that they did anything in response to these allegations.

Sounds like an attitude that would lead to nothing being done in response to serious sexual harassment allegations.

Both Star Tribune reporting on the 2007 case in question and Lori Peterson, the victims’ attorney, asserted that a whistleblower doctor notified the Allina Board of these allegations. It’s also hard to believe board members of an institution would be ignorant of serious sexual harassment allegations being written about in the newspaper. It’s additional evidence they didn’t take these allegations seriously.

This is a trend for Dean Phillips. Not only has another company he ran been sued for sexual harassment, but Phillips continually sheds any responsibility for bad things that happened on boards he touts serving on. Take Phillips Distilling as an example. Phillips built the UV Vodka brand while serving as president of his family company, Phillips Distilling. When he was later was serving as chairman of the board at Phillips Distilling, they were cited for marketing liquor to minors. Phillips now claims he had nothing to do with it.

But he was chairman of the board. If he couldn’t even prevent the company from marketing liquor to kids as chairman of the board, what was he there for?

Paulsen’s ad is not an attack on community service. It’s an attack on a culture that puts the reputation of institutions or persons above allegations of sexual harassment. It’s an attack on Dean Phillips’ record of disturbing business practices at companies he’s led. His repeated denials only prove he didn’t take these issues seriously and that he’s unfit to serve in Congress.

Amanda Peterson lives in Victoria. Patti Jo Hermann lives in Wayzata. Linda Stageberg lives in Minnetonka. Kathy Burkett lives in Wayzata. Nadine Fearell lives in Bloomington.