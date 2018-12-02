The latest tally of people missing in the Camp fire has dropped to 25, authorities say.

Friends and family initially reported more than 3,100 people missing, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. But the number has steadily declined during weeks of nonstop searching since the fire exploded across Paradise and neighboring towns, incinerating homes, hospitals, businesses, churches and schools.

Authorities eased some evacuation orders Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said residents of some parts of Magalia and Concow would be allowed in with identification.

The fire started Nov. 8, causing 88 deaths - with officials tentatively identifying 42 victims and positively identifying 41.

Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said earlier that he and his team “are doing everything in our power” to find the remains of those reported lost or missing. The remains already found are “nearly completely consumed” by fire, he said.

The Camp fire also injured 12 civilians and five firefighters, and destroyed more than 18,800 structures, with most of the damage occurring the first two days. Officials contained the fire Nov. 25.