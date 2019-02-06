NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials in Tennessee have opted not to censure former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who resigned from office after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars to carry on an affair with her bodyguard.
The Metro Nashville Council decided Tuesday that Barry's resignation a year ago was punishment enough for her misconduct in office. The Tennessean reports the move ignores a recommendation of a city ethics panel, which recommended in December that Barry be censured for unethical conduct.
Several council members said Barry's resignation made a censure meaningless while others said they were unsure a censure could legally be applied to a former public official.
