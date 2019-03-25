OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council must decide this week whether to approve a $25,000 settlement in an excessive force lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer who is serving a 236-year sentence for rape and other sexual offenses.

The council will vote Tuesday on the proposed settlement between the city, ex-police officer Daniel K. Holtzclaw and plaintiff Demetria M. Campbell, The Oklahoman reported.

Campbell was not one of the 13 victims in Holtzclaw's felony conviction . The former officer was found guilty in 2015 of sexually assaulting 12 black women and one black teenager. All 13 have sued Holtzclaw and the city since the former officer's arrest in 2014.

Campbell alleges in her lawsuit that Holtzclaw pushed her without provocation in 2013, banging her face and head against a brick wall outside a restaurant while he was on duty. He then handcuffed Campbell and shoved her into his patrol vehicle, according to the petition.

"Plaintiff prayed and sobbed as Defendant Holtzclaw traveled with her handcuffed in the backseat of his patrol vehicle through various parts of the city," the lawsuit states. "After some time, Defendant Holtzclaw released (Campbell) without filing charges, but accused her of fitting the description of an individual who had stolen a vehicle."

Campbell received treatment at a hospital emergency room 90 minutes later, according to a city council memo from Municipal Counselor Kenneth Jordan. She provided documentation detailing $14,400 of medical expenses and said the incident inflicted physical and emotional injury.

Campbell also said Holtzclaw pressed against her inappropriately. But, a district court judge ruled any sexual misbehavior during the encounter would fall outside the scope of Holtzclaw's employment with the city, according to court records.

"She was never considered a sexual victim by the City of Oklahoma City," Assistant Municipal Counselor Richard C. Smith said.

The resolution would only address Campbell's allegations of extreme force. If the council approves the money, the city won't concede liability.