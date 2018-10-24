MILWAUKEE — The president of the Milwaukee Common Council says the city's health department is being criminally investigated.

Ashanti Hamilton's revelation comes in response to another alderman who criticized Hamilton for failing to issue a subpoena compelling former health Commissioner Bevan Baker to testify at City Hall about the city's troubled lead program.

The Journal Sentinel reports Hamilton says Baker sought legal representation after learning the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office was conducting a criminal investigation and would be present at a City Hall hearing.

Baker left the health department in the wake of revelations about severe problems with its program aimed at preventing lead poisoning among Milwaukee children.