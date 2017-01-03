Jacob Frey announced Tuesday he will run for mayor of Minneapolis, presenting himself as a candidate in the mold of R.T. Rybak who will use the city’s bully pulpit to cheerlead, build coalitions and propel the city forward.

“I still believe that Minneapolis can be world class — a beacon of opportunity and inclusivity for all,” said Frey, an attorney and first-term City Council member. “We need a visible, present leader with a clear, bright vision to use the full power of the mayor’s office and get the job done.”

Frey, a Virginia native who once placed fourth in the marathon at the Pan America Games, has long been expected to run for mayor, and should offer a sharp challenge to Mayor Betsy Hodges in her run for re-election. Civil rights activist Nekima Levy-Pounds, State Rep. Raymond Dehn and filmmaker Aswar Rahman have also announced they are running for the office.

On Tuesday Frey persuaded 150 people to show up for a announcement party at Dangerous Man brewery in northeast Minneapolis.

He took a subtle jab at Hodges, who considers herself an introvert, by stressing the need for a mayor who relentlessly cheerleads the city and coordinates with other government leaders.

“I’ll let you in on a secret. Minneapolis is not just a weak mayor system,” Frey said. “It’s a weak mayor system, a weak council system, a weak city coordinator system, with an independent school board and park board to boot. It’s a system that requires a coalition of partners to get anything done. And so it’s the mayor’s job to build that coalition.”

Hodges stressed the need for the city to stand up to President Donald Trump in her speech announcing her run for re-election, and Frey also referenced that.

“The bar is set too low. We don’t need to settle for simply defending our city against Donald Trump,” he said. “We can lead by example, facing the world hand in hand to declare that Minneapolis is a welcoming city where everyone can live in an affordable home in a safe and thriving neighborhood.”

Frey said he fell in love with Minneapolis when he came here to run the Twin Cities Marathon, and moved here to build a life after finishing law school at Villanova University. He took a job at Faegre and Benson, then moved to the law firm Halunen & Associates, and ran for council in 2013, knocking off incumbent Diane Hofstede with the help of endorsements from four sitting council members.

He has presided for the past three years over Ward 3, which includes the fast-growing North Loop and parts of downtown and northeast Minneapolis. He has been a visible presence coordinating the city’s development of the Downtown Commons project, and co-sponsored an ordinance that legalized Lyft and UberX services, while also loosening regulations on the city’s taxi industry.

He has worked to cultivate both the business community and activists on the left, and has not always succeeded.

In his first year as a council member, Frey was criticized for trying to cut spending by chopping new positions meant to lead the city’s racial-equity efforts and funding for clean energy and new homeowner programs. Activists filled the council’s offices and some of them chanted, “enough with the lie, we want Frey.”

Hodges, Levy-Pounds, Dehn and Frey will jockey for support from activists on the left, who have energy and enthusiasm to throw into the mayoral race.

The precinct caucuses, where the party chooses delegates who will decide DFL endorsements, will be April 4. The mayoral convention is in June.

