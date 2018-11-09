Welcome to the Friday edition of The Cooler, where it’s way too early to be sliding all over the road. Let’s get to it:

*Fans and media members like to argue about things that will never happen, and odds-makers like to generate publicity.

From that premise comes at least one person’s answer to an age-old question: If the best team in college football played the worst team in the NFL, who would win?

Super Book USA says the Buffalo Bills would be favored by 28.5 points on a neutral field against Alabama.

If Nathan Peterman was starting for the Bills at QB, I’d probably take Alabama and the points. But the larger argument stands: The best team in college football would almost certainly be no match for the worst team in the NFL because of differences in size, speed and maturity.

That said, the Bills did beat the Vikings by 21 points this year. Does that mean the Vikings would only be a touchdown or so favorite over the Crimson Tide? (No).

*Sometimes a Cleveland Browns punter makes a local commercial. OK, I can think of just one time this has happened. And you should watch it:

*The Washington Capitals, like many NHL (and college … and high school) teams sponsor a 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds going to a good cause and half going to the winner.

Well, in a recent raffle, with a total jackpot of more than $38,000, the winner apparently donated their half of the cash, too — leaving all the proceeds to benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

*The Timberwolves new Prince-themed jerseys went on sale as of late last night, and as of a few hours ago you could still scoop one up at the team store at Target Center.