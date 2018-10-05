The countdown to the Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is underway.

A limited FBI investigation into sexual assault claims against the federal judge is done. The agency's report was sent to the White House on Wednesday, and lawmakers reviewed it Thursday. With some swing-vote senators expressing satisfaction after their initial reads of the report, the odds appear to be increasing for Kavanaugh's confirmation to a lifetime appointment to the nation's highest court.

So what comes next?

In early September, before the recent spate of sexual misconduct allegations, murmurs among Kavanaugh opponents fixated on whether he had lied under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Some Senate Democrats took to social media to air their ire and frustration. One former deputy assistant U.S. attorney general, who previously worked for a top Democrat, even called for Kavanaugh's impeachment from the federal judiciary.

"Much of Washington has spent the week focusing on whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed to the Supreme Court," Lisa Graves wrote in a Slate column on Sept. 7, more than a week before the New Yorker published the then-anonymous sexual assault claims of Christine Blasey Ford. "After the revelations of his confirmation hearings, the better question is whether he should be impeached from the federal judiciary. I do not raise that question lightly, but I am certain it must be raised."

Graves wrote that Kavanaugh had misled the Judiciary Committee about stolen documents, which Graves herself had authored as chief counsel for nominations for Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., when he was the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh "lied. Under oath," she wrote, "And he did so repeatedly."

Therefore, she concluded, "he should not be confirmed. In fact, by his own standard, he should clearly be impeached."

Since Kavanaugh's testimony about the Ford allegations, other lawmakers have voiced similar concerns about Kavanaugh's "integrity" and "dishonesty."

Graves said Thursday that each time Kavanaugh testifies, he has shown "only more proclivity to lie to the Senate."

Whether Kavanaugh returns to the D.C. Circuit or, as appears increasingly likely, is confirmed to the Supreme Court, impeachment proceedings could follow. However, they would be contingent on Democrats regaining control of the House, the only body that can bring an article of impeachment.

Reps. Luis Guitierrez and Ted Lieu have already flirted with the possibility of impeachment, and Axios recently noted that "top Democratic operatives are already talking about impeachment of Brett Kavanaugh as a 2020 campaign issue if he gets confirmed to the Supreme Court."

How does it work?

Under the Constitution, the president, vice president, and "all civil Officers of the United States" (including those in the executive branch, plus federal judges) may be removed from office for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." The procedure for impeaching a president or a federal judge is broadly the same.

There are two parts to the process:

The House is entrusted with the responsibility of voting on impeachment. Its members decide by a majority vote.

Then the Senate holds a trial for the underlying misconduct. A conviction requires two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes. If convicted, the Senate removes an individual from office.

How likely is impeachment?

"It's as likely as the Democrats winning the House," said Jed Shugarman, a professor at Fordham University School of Law.

"If they take back the House, I would be surprised if they don't put forth impeachment proceedings in the next Congress," Shugarman said.

Even then, though, Shugarman called Kavanaugh's removal "exceedingly unlikely," given the supermajority threshold in the Senate.

But there are 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats in the Senate, where Republicans maintain a 7-in-9 chance of keeping control, according to FiveThirtyEight's calculations — leaving no window for the Democrats to gain a supermajority, even in a best-case scenario.

The "supermajority" threshold for removal is exceedingly high by design: The delegates crafted it to prevent politics from driving the outcome, instead ensuring any misconduct was offensive enough to have bipartisan support for removal.

Nineteen federal officials — including 15 judges and two presidents — have been impeached, but fewer than half have been removed by the Senate due to the supermajority standard.

Impeachable offense?

There isn't a clear definition of "impeachable offense," though historically they're often framed by statutory felonies and involve a significant abuse of power, according to Shugarman, an expert in constitutional law. "Current culture has also changed our understanding of what an abuse of power is," he said.

In 1970, arguing for the impeachment of Associate Justice William Douglas, then Rep. Gerald Ford, R-Mich., defined impeachable offenses as "whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history. … Something less than a criminal act or criminal dereliction of duty may nevertheless be sufficient grounds for impeachment."

Douglas was never impeached; the hearings held by the House Judiciary Committee produced no credible evidence and concluded without a vote.

What's clear, however, is that perjury is a significant offense, especially for a judge.

The question of lying under oath is one that's particularly important for someone who would be, or is, a member of the judiciary, according to Graves.

A judge, she said, is a symbol of integrity and the law. To the extent that his integrity is tainted, it disables him from being able to continue as a judge.

"Lawyers are officers of the court. Courts rule on matters and assessing witness credibility all the time, so honesty, integrity and truthfulness are paramount qualities for a judge," Graves said.