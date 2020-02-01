NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Matthue Cotton came off the bench to match his career high with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Yale romped past Columbia 93-62 on Friday night.
Azar Swain had 16 points with four 3-pointers for Yale (15-4, 3-0 Ivy League), which won its fifth consecutive game and its 12th in its last 13. Jordan Bruner added 14 points as did Paul Atkinson. The Bulldogs were 14 of 29 from the arc and shot 57 percent overall.
Mike Smith had 20 points for the Lions (6-13, 1-2). Tai Bibbs added 12 points. Jack Forrest had 11 points.
Yale takes on Cornell at home on Saturday. Columbia faces Brown on the road on Saturday.
