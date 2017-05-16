Somebody stole hundreds of medals from a youth soccer tournament in Cottage Grove over the weekend and left behind a note with a racial slur.

Police are offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the party or parties responsible.

Officials from the Runnin’ With the Wolves Soccer Tournament set up for last weekend’s event on Friday and left about 500 medals inside a tent at Kingston Park. When tournament officials returned Saturday morning, they found the medals valued at more than $2,100 gone and the note with the slur, Cottage Grove Police said in a news release.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the park but are also asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects.

Anybody with information can call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 651-439-9381.