NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of costumed revelers are set to march in New York City's 46th annual Village Halloween Parade.
The mile and a half parade kicks off Thursday night in Greenwich Village at Spring Street and proceeds up Sixth Avenue to West 15th Street.
This year's parade features hundreds of Wild Things-themed puppets and more than 50 music bands, dancers and artists. The parade, which is open to anyone wearing a costume, began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family and grew into a televised extravaganza.
The New York Police Department reports it's on "heightened vigilance" to keep everyone safe despite saying there were no credible threats.
