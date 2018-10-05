NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Costco Wholesale Corp. down $12.86 to $218.82
The warehouse club said it's reviewing its past financial reports because of possible deficiencies.
Tesla Inc., down $19.88 to $261.95
CEO Elon Musk taunted securities regulators on Twitter days after he agreed to settle a case alleging he duped investors.
IPG Photonics Corp., down $21.26 to $132.76
The high-powered laser maker forecast disappointing third-quarter results.
Delphi Technologies PLC, down $3.85 to $26.01
The automotive technology company said it no longer expects revenue to grow this year.
LeMaitre Vascular Inc., down $7.44 to $28.53
The medical device maker reported weaker-than-expected sales and its fourth-quarter revenue forecast also missed analyst estimates.
ArcBest Corp, down $5.50 to $42.175
Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies took bigger losses than the rest of the market.
DXC Technology Co. down $1.92 to $90.99
Technology companies, the best-performing part of the market this year, fell again to conclude a difficult week.
LendingTree Inc., up $7.76 to $218.3
The online lending exchange operator said it will buy insurance comparison site QuoteWizard for as much as $370 million.
