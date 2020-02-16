SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country's history.
The Public Security Ministry said the 5,048 kilograms (11,128 pounds) of cocaine were found Saturday evening in a shipping container at the Caribbean port of Moin. The container, supposedly holding ornamental plants, destined for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
Costa Rican officials last year reporting seizing 45.7 tons of cocaine, but the largest individual seizures never topped 2 tons.
Police said that as of Sunday, the only person detained in connection with the new seizure was a 46-year-old Costa Rican who had driven the shipment to the port.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Americans in Japan to trade one quarantine for another
Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky are trading one coronavirus quarantine for another.
World
It's a day for dogs as Brazil ramps up for Carnival
Brazil is ramping up toward the world's most famous Carnival celebrations and already the dogs have had their day.
World
Assad vows to defeat rebels, as forces capture new ground
Syria's President Bashar Assad said on Sunday his government was determined to win back all Syrian territories, as state media reported significant advances against the last rebel held enclaves in the country's northwest.
World
Hungary's Orban warns about climate crisis, slow EU growth
Hungary's prime minister on Sunday declared the past decade as the most successful of Hungary's past century, but also said the country was threatened by the climate crisis, continuing population decline and "sinister menaces gathering over the European economy."
World
Costa Rica seizes 5 tons of cocaine headed for Netherlands
Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country's history.