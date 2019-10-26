Cost of quarterbacks
Sixteen of the 20 highest-paid players in the NFL are quarterbacks. Here’s a look at how Kirk Cousins’ current 2019 salary compares to the top eight:
Russell Wilson, Seattle $35M
Ben Roethlisberger, Pitt. $34M
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay $33.5M
Jared Goff, L.A. Rams $33.5
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia $32M
Matt Ryan, Atlanta $30M
Kirk Cousins, Vikings $28M
Jimmy Garoppolo, San Fran. $27.5M
Source: NFL.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Pirates fire general manager Neal Huntington
The Pittsburgh Pirates' front-office overhaul is complete.
Gophers
'Let's do this.' Fleck campaigning hard to bring ESPN's 'GameDay' here
Even if ESPN spurns the Gophers for the Penn State game in two weeks, there's a chance the Gophers could host "GameDay" when Wisconsin comes to town to battle for The Axe.
Vikings
Bears coach defiant when questioned about call before blown kick
Chicago coach Matt Nagy displayed no confidence in his offensive line, quarterback and running back at a critical time and put all his faith in a rookie kicker. It backfired.
Sports
Defending champion Svitolina wins again at WTA Finals
Defending champion Elina Svitolina stretched her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals into a new year, beating Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (12), 6-4 in her opening match Monday at the season-ending tournament.
Gophers
UConn women need role players to step up this season
Geno Auriemma knows the team he's putting on the floor this season, with no returning All-Americans, isn't the best he's ever had at UConn.