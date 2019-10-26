Cost of quarterbacks

Sixteen of the 20 highest-paid players in the NFL are quarterbacks. Here’s a look at how Kirk Cousins’ current 2019 salary compares to the top eight:

Russell Wilson, Seattle $35M

Ben Roethlisberger, Pitt. $34M

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay $33.5M

Jared Goff, L.A. Rams $33.5

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia $32M

Matt Ryan, Atlanta $30M

Kirk Cousins, Vikings $28M

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Fran. $27.5M

Source: NFL.com