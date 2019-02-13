PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby says he "will never have remorse" for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison because he considers his conviction the work of "a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge."
Cosby's stance could leave him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.
Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual.
Cosby in a statement calls himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife Camille during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.