LOS ANGELES — Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized this week by someone who scrawled the words "serial rapist."
The graffiti appeared sometime at the end of the Labor Day weekend.
City News Service says Los Angeles police officers found the sidewalk star marred by a marker pen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The graffiti was similar to vandalism that occurred in 2014 and has since been removed.
Cosby was convicted in Philadelphia this year of aggravated indecent assault on a former Temple University employee who is among many women who have stepped forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct.
Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
April the Giraffe's son will move from NY to North Carolina
Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.
National
The Latest: Senator scolds Google for skipping hearing
The Latest on executives from social media companies and their appearances before Congress (all times local):
National
Charter launches wireless plan as cable companies diversify
Cable company Charter is launching its own wireless service as cable companies try to diversify to offset slowing traditional cable TV revenue.
Variety
Uber rolls out safety features for drivers, passengers
Uber is aiming to boost driver and passenger safety in an effort to rebuild trust in the brand.
Books
Book of Garcia Marquez's journalism to be published
In the beginning, Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a reporter.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.