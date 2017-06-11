– Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial have heard accuser Andrea Constand’s side of the story and have heard Cosby’s version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit, but they don’t know if they’ll hear from him in person when his defense starts Monday.

Cosby’s spokesman says maybe. His lawyers are staying mum.

Experts say the “Cosby Show” actor and storyteller could charm the jury but the risk would be considerable.

“He could be a fantastic witness. … He’s an actor, and he’s a very good actor,” Duquesne University School of Law Prof. Wes Oliver said. “[But] he is potentially opening the door to a whole lot of cross-examination that they fought really hard to keep out.”

Prosecutors wanted 13 other accusers to testify, but the judge allowed just one, an assistant to Cosby’s agent at the William Morris Agency. That meant the prosecution rested its case Friday, just five days after the trial started.

Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her, which he denies. Cosby, who’s 79, could face decades in prison if convicted.

If Cosby testifies and denies drugging and molesting Constand or anyone else, the judge might allow more people to testify as rebuttal witnesses.

“It would be very bad for him for the jury to even begin to think about the other women,” Oliver said.

Not surprisingly in a “he said, she said” case, the defense’s main goal has been to attack the credibility of Constand and the William Morris assistant, Kelly Johnson. Johnson had corroborating evidence in the form of her 1996 workers’ compensation claim against the talent agency. A lawyer who worked on the case recalled her account of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby and had notes to back up his memory.

The defense seized on a glaring discrepancy in the account. The lawyer’s notes say the encounter occurred in 1990, while Johnson insists it was 1996, the year she left work and filed the claim.

The defense had more trouble trying to discredit Constand, a former Temple University employee. It hammered home the point that she was initially unsure what month the encounter took place and had regular phone contact with Cosby afterward. However, Constand proved unflappable, explaining that she had to return calls from Cosby, a university trustee, because he was an important booster and she worked for the women’s basketball team.

Constand left Temple when the season ended in March 2004 and filed a police complaint in January 2005 after moving back to the Toronto area. She sued Cosby in March 2005.

Cosby’s four days of testimony in her civil case show just how hard a witness he’d be to control. His answers, like his comedy routines, veer toward stream of consciousness.