MITCHELL, S.D. — CorTrust Bank is expanding its footprint in Minnesota.
The Mitchell-based bank, with 22 locations in eastern South Dakota, is buying First Minnesota Bank for $347 million. That will increase CorTrust locations in Minnesota from four to 15 branches and give it a combined asset of $1.2 billion.
The Argus Leader says the deal is expected to close by the end of September.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man found dead on Lake Street sidewalk in south Minneapolis
Evidence indicates the victim was shot, police said
Local
South Dakota-based Cortrust acquiring First Minnesota Bank for $347 million
CorTrust Bank is expanding its footprint in Minnesota.
Variety
Foxconn awards contracts to 'Wisconsin-based' companies
Foxconn Technology Group has awarded $13 million in contracts to three firms it describes as "Wisconsin-based."
Local
Minneapolis police investigate south side homicide
Minneapolis police say a man found dead on the south side may have been shot.
Local
Program to pay Minn. homeowners to let their lawn go to the bees
Lawmakers set aside $900,000 for pollinators, plus money for nongame wildlife fund.