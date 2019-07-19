An article on IN1 on July 13 gave the wrong location for the Hosmer Library. It is in the Central neighborhood of Minneapolis.
An item on E3 Friday mischaracterized Thomas McClary, who performed Friday at the Lowertown Blues & Funk Festival in St. Paul. He is the former lead guitarist for the Commodores.
Correction for July 20, 2019
