Corrections

A headline on A9 Monday incorrectly said that the city of Minneapolis bought nine houses from a problem landlord. The houses were bought from other sellers to house former tenants of the problem landlord.

A story on A1 Monday incorrectly reported the average cost of city utilities for Bloomington customers. It is $958 per year. The story also incorrectly reported the name and title for Brette Hjelle, the director of business administration for the Minneapolis Department of Public Works.