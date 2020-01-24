A story on B1 Thursday incorrectly described Metro Transit's NexTrip tool as rated in a 2018 customer survey. The ability to find detour information was the second lowest rated item, not NexTrip as a whole.
A story on E1 Thursday gave an incorrect date for comedian Alan Zweibel's appearance at the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival. He will now be speaking at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Sabes Jewish Community Center.
Have a concern? We'd like to hear from you. Concerns about accuracy can be directed to corrections@startribune.com. Correction requests can also be made by calling the newsroom at 612-673-4414.
