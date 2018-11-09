A story on D1 Tuesday incorrectly identified the first Minnesotan to be president of the National Association of Realtors. He was Samuel S. Thorpe.
A story on B1 Thursday misstated how long Alfred Bangoura was an employee at the Minneapolis Park Board and the type of project he is currently managing. Bangoura was with the Park Board for 19 years, moved to North Carolina in 2014 and is currently overseeing Mecklenburg County's first 100,000-square-foot recreation facility.
