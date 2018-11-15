Lottery results on A2 for the late edition Thursday were not updated. Powerball numbers were 7-42-49-62-69-23; Lotto America’s were 14-21-28-30-45, Star Ball 4.
A headline on B5 Thursday was missing a word. It should have read: “Man held in Plymouth shooting freed from jail.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
