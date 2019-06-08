A story on A1 May 29 about a real estate deal involving six North Shore properties mischaracterized the business structure of one of them. Odyssey Resorts and Development provided property management services for condo owners at East Bay Suites in Grand Marais but did not own or develop the property.

A column on D1 May 27 incorrectly stated the terms of a loan program between Habitat for Humanity buyers and Bremer Bank. Bremer may reset the loan rate every two years in response to interest-rate movements.

A graphic on A11 Sunday misstated the achievement gaps between low-income students and all other students for math and reading proficiency. The gap for both math and reading was 33 percentage points based on 2017-18 results.