A story on B1 Friday misstated the Minnesota income tax tier receiving a tax cut. It is the second lowest tier.
In Sports from Monday to Thursday this week, the Twins attendance figures for 2018 were incorrect. The correct figures ran Friday.
A story and photo caption on IN2 today should have said that immigration attorney Kara Lynum flew to California to help immigrants seeking asylum.
