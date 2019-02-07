A story on D1 Tuesday gave an incorrect amount for how much Ecolab paid in 2013 for Champion Technologies. Ecolab acquired the business for $2.3 billion.
The Famous Birthdays on A2 Wednesday should not have listed Keith Fahnhorst. He died in 2018.
Venezuelan military barricades border bridge in attempt to block aid
CUCUTA, Colombia – The Venezuelan military barricaded a bridge at a key border crossing with Colombia, issuing a challenge Wednesday to a U.S.-backed effort…
United Airlines will add premium seats on planes
United, Delta and American airlines are engaged in an arms race to grab the most affluent customers.Now highly profitable after losing billions in the 2000s,…
Business briefing: Video game companies stumble, drag down stock indexes
Stocks Game firms stumble, drag down indexes A mixed bag of corporate earnings nudged U.S. stocks slightly lower Wednesday, snapping the market’s five-day winning streak.…
Wolf taken to Isle Royale last fall returns to mainland
She is part of relocation program to restore species.
Regulations will be relaxed for payday lenders
Decision by the CFPB is a big win for the industry.
