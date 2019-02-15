An item on E2 Sunday and E3 Friday gave the incorrect location for the Embrace the North Festival on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. It is at Three Rivers Park District Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 10360 W. River Road, Brooklyn Park.
A story on C4 Friday misspelled the last name of Wayzata dance team head coach Alyse Iorio.
