A story on A2 Monday misstated the location of Compiegne. It is in northern France.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
State + Local
Auditor: 'Troubling dysfunction' at DHS led to $29M in overpayments
Legislative Auditor found that no one at the agency has taken responsibility for the wrongful payments.
Duluth
Execution-style murder in Iron Range woods draws life term for shooter
The 33-year-old victim was marched into the woods blindfolded and shot twice in the face.
Local
State to offer weekend behind-the-wheel driving exams to reduce backlog
Exams will be offered through Dec. 22 in Arden Hills, Eagan and Plymouth
Local
Energizer's Vermont plant closure not immediate
Energizer says the closing and move to Wisconsin of its Vermont manufacturing plant will occur in phases and is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2021.
Variety
DNR: 5,700 hunters bag deer during youth season
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there was a strong response to the first statewide season for young deer hunters.