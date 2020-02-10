MOSCOW — In a story published Feb. 7, 2019, about a civilian airliner endangered by military action in Damascus, Syria, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman claimed Israeli military aircraft nearly shot down the airliner during a missile attack on Damascus suburbs. The spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said the airliner was approaching landing at the Damascus airport while Syrian anti-aircraft units were firing to repel the Israeli attack.
South Koreans explode with joy over 'Parasite' Oscar wins
South Koreans reacted with rare collective joy Monday after director Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture and three other awards, good news that came as their country struggles to guard against a new virus and counter North Korea's nuclear threat.
China virus cases rise again, 66 more on ship in Japan
China reported a rise in new virus cases Monday, possibly denting optimism that disease control measures including isolating major cities might be working, while the operator of a cruise ship in Japan reported dozens of new cases.
Europe's winter storm moves eastwards, disrupting travel
A strong winter storm that battered Britain with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains moved eastward Monday, causing severe travel disruption and an array of flood warnings as rivers burst their banks or were on the verge of doing so.
Asia stocks decline amid warnings China virus still a threat
Global stock markets slid Monday after China reported an uptick in new virus cases and analysts warned optimism the disease is under control might be premature.
Correction: Russia-Syria story
