In a story published on Dec. 30, 2019, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's political strategy, The Associated Press misspelled an analyst's name. She is Ekaterina S c hulma nn, not Yekaterina Shulman.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Lebanese protesters decry security forces' use of violence
Lebanese protesters Thursday decried security forces' use of violence during rallies over the past two days, including attacks on journalists and the detention of over…
National
Correction: Putin's Choice story
In a story published on Dec. 30, 2019, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's political strategy, The Associated Press misspelled an analyst's name. She is Ekaterina…
National
Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure
A close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says he delivered an ultimatum in May to the incoming president of Ukraine that no senior U.S. officials would attend his inauguration and all American aid to the war-torn country would be withheld if an investigation into Joe Biden wasn't announced.
National
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released by CNN.
National
World shares subdued after signing of China-US trade pact
Global markets were subdued Thursday after the signing of a preliminary China-U.S. trade agreement that investors hope will bring better relations between the world's two biggest economies.