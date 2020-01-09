In a story published Nov. 19, 2019, about New Year's Eve opossum drops in North Carolina, The Associated Press, citing a story from The News & Observer of Raleigh, erroneously reported that the last opossum drop occurred in Brasstown on Dec. 31, 2018. The final opossum drop there occurred on Dec. 31, 2017.
Celebrities
Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89
Buck Henry, "The Graduate" co-writer who as screenwriter, character actor, "Saturday Night Live" host and cherished talk-show and party guest became an all-around cultural superstar of the 1960s and 70s, has died. He was 89.
Variety
Privacy, once hidden topic, gets attention at CES tech show
Once a hidden and under-the-radar topic, privacy is getting more attention at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week. Startups now volunteer information about how they're securing your data and protecting your privacy when you use their heart rate monitor or cuddly robot.
National
Minnesota high court allows Trump-only GOP primary ballot
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican candidate's attempt to join President Donald Trump on the state's primary election ballot, clearing the way for early voting to begin as scheduled late next week.
Nation
Foster care adoptions reach record high
Toll of the opioid crisis on children is still high.
National
Water company pleads guilty to hazardous waste violations
A California company that produces Crystal Geyser bottled water pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste and agreed to a $5 million fine, federal prosecutors said.