A story on A1 Tuesday misstated the name of the chef and owner of the Lake Elmo Inn. His name is John Schiltz.
More From Local
South Metro
Apple Valley fire chief resigned over sexual relationship with lower-ranking employee
The city determined Nealon Thompson had engaged in repeated sexual contact with a lower-ranking city employee, according to city records.
East Metro
Food shelf overhaul project expands across Minnesota
Eight more sites have been selected to adopt the SuperShelf model
Local
FBI announces $3 million reward for help finding Iranian who sourced IED parts from Minnesota
Armed forces found numerous roadside bombs made using parts illegally sourced from Minnesota.
South Metro
Ex-West St. Paul city manager sues his former employer alleging defamation
Matt Fulton alleges the negative comments violated a separation agreement.
National
Evers might try to withdraw Medicaid work requirement waiver
Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he might try to end a federal waiver requiring some Medicaid recipients to work for their benefits.
