A story and accompanying list on E5 on Sept. 16 incorrectly identified Melinda Dorn’s occupation. She is a certified peer support specialist and an alcohol and drug counselor trainee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Kavanaugh's accuser is willing to tell her story but much is up in the air
WASHINGTON – The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault has accepted a Senate committee’s request to tell her…
Correction for Sept. 23, 2018
A story and accompanying list on E5 on Sept. 16 incorrectly identified Melinda Dorn’s occupation. She is a certified peer support specialist and an…
Celebrity news: Obama's book tour fit for a rock star
Check out the upcoming events at Chicago's United Center and you'll see Bulls games, Blackhawks games and concerts by Fleetwood Mac, Nicki Minaj…
Gunmen dressed as soldiers attack Iran military parade, killing at least 25
The shooters were believed to be Arab separatists.
FEMA's Long will reimburse government for unauthorized travel, keep his job
FEMA Administrator William “Brock” Long has been ordered to reimburse the government for his misuse of federal vehicles, but he will be allowed to remain…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.