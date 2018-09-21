An item on E3 Friday gave the wrong beneficiary of Frebella Fest, a fundraising concert Saturday in Victoria. It is being held on behalf of the Emily Program Foundation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Schafer: Rising costs are canceling out wage increases for most workers
Critics of the Trump administration have spent the past few months jabbing at its claims of a monster success with the economy simply by pointing…
South Metro
Minneapolis man killed after vehicle stalls on I-494
A Minneapolis man was killed in a rear-end crash early Friday after his vehicle stalled in the middle of Interstate 494, on the Bloomington-Richfield border,…
Minneapolis
North Loop neighbors partner with MnDOT to spruce up roadside eyesore
Neighbors partnered with MnDOT to spruce up a roadside eyesore.
National
Madison officials say ICE immigrant arrests violated policy
Madison officials say Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violated city policy by detaining at least six immigrants without letting police know ahead of time.
St. Paul
Twin Cities clergy abuse survivors OK $210 million settlement
Vote clears way for Bankruptcy Court confirmation of plan on Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.