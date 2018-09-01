A story on B4 Saturday gave the wrong ZIP codes for a 2010 study on life expectancy in north Minneapolis. The study found lower life expectancy in 55411 and 55412.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota State Fair attendance for Day 9: 179,402
2018 STATE FAIR ATTENDANCEThursday, Aug. 23: 122,695, which set a record for first-day attendance. That compares with 117,877 on the first day last year and…
Local
Kofi Annan: Diplomat, peacemaker, Ping-Pong legend
What, a student once asked Kofi Annan, was your most memorable experience during your years at Macalester College?Annan — diplomat, statesman, United Nations secretary-general, Nobel…
North Metro
Anoka County detective arrested after rollover crash that hospitalized wife
The State Patrol was called to take over the investigation.
Local
Correction for Sept. 2, 2018
A story on B4 Saturday gave the wrong ZIP codes for a 2010 study on life expectancy in north Minneapolis. The study found lower…
Local
Metro-area briefs: Shakopee names interim schools chief
ShakopeeOrlowsky named acting district headThe Shakopee school board has named Dave Orlowsky, the district's data and testing administrator, as a temporary replacement for Superintendent Gary…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.