WASHINGTON — In a story Dec. 4, 2019, about the Trump administration's role in the Madrid climate conference, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date and sponsorship of a poll on public attitudes toward the Paris climate agreement. The poll was conducted in June 2017 by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, not in August 2017 by the AP-NORC Center and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Sen. Tom Bakk facing leadership challenge from fellow Senate Democrat
Sen. Susan Kent of Woodbury told Democratic colleagues she plans to run for minority leader against Bakk, a fixture at the Capitol.
National
Trump lights National Christmas Tree in holiday tradition
President Donald Trump helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, taking part in a nearly century-old holiday tradition in the nation's capital.
National
Tennessee high court rules against paper in defamation case
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a newspaper cannot use the state's fair report privilege law as a shield against a defamation lawsuit for a story that was based on a one-on-one interview with a police detective.
National
California to protect insurance policies in wildfire areas
California on Thursday temporarily banned insurance companies from dropping customers in areas affected by more than a dozen recent blazes, invoking a new law for the first time as homeowners in the wildfire-plagued state struggle to find coverage while carriers seek to shed risk.
National
Amazon blaming Trump over Pentagon contract loss, judge says
Amazon is arguing in a court case that President Donald Trump's bias against the company harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract.