NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a story Feb. 26, 2020, about the National Religious Broadcasters convention), The Associated Press erroneously reported that attorney Jay Sekulow was scheduled to appear on a panel with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Sekulow was scheduled to speak separately after DeVos.
TV & Media
NBC renews 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Chicago' dramas for 3 years
NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
National
States ramp up virus preparations, try to reassure public
As worries about the new coronavirus grow in the U.S., state officials are ramping up efforts to prepare for a possible outbreak while simultaneously trying…
National
Barr, DeVos speak at religious broadcasters forum
U.S. Attorney General William Barr warned a group of Christian broadcasters on Wednesday that the decline of religion in America is undermining liberal democracy. In a speech at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee, Barr said religion is necessary to provide citizens with a moral compass. Without religious morality, tyranny is necessary to control people, he said.
Variety
New virus prompts Mormons to cancel key leadership event
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that it has postponed a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the coronavirus, and said it is discouraging its many members who live outside the U.S. from coming to Utah for much larger church event that same week.
National
Investors shy away from risk as coronavirus rattles markets
This week's big sell-off on Wall Street suggests stocks have finally caught up to the bond market, where fear of an economic slowdown has been evident for months.