NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say the workers with the highest suicide rates have construction, mining and drilling jobs. That was the finding of a report correcting an earlier study that mistakenly said farmers, lumberjacks and fishermen killed themselves most often.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a corrected study Thursday. CDC officials said the 2016 study 's mistakes included the misclassification of some workers as farmers instead of managers.

The study looked at 22,000 people who died of suicide in 2012 and 2015, and what jobs they held. Men had the highest suicide rates.

The 2015 suicide rate for men in construction and extraction jobs was 53 per 100,000. The second highest rate was seen in men who worked in arts, design, entertainment and media.