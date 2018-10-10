LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County coroner says actor Verne Troyer, who was best known for his "Austin Powers" role of Mini-Me, died last April of suicide by alcohol intoxication.

The coroner's office released its findings Wednesday following an autopsy and investigation into Troyer's April 21 death.

His representatives said at the time he was struggling with depression.

The coroner's office certified that the manner of death was a suicide.

Troyer, 49, was best known as Mike Myers' sidekick "Mini-Me" in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

He also played banker-goblin Griphook in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and appeared in dozens of TV shows and videos.

Troyer, who stood 2-feet-8-inches tall, was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that limited his height.