TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida medical examiner says Paul O'Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from an accidental drug overdose.
The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Tampa wrote in an autopsy report dated May 25 that O'Neill had methadone, codeine, diazepam and an antihistamine in his system when he died April 5 in Tampa. The county released the report on Tuesday.
The cause of death for the 61-year-old was intoxication. The manner of death was drug abuse.
O'Neill was found dead in his hotel room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is well-known for its spectacular holiday concerts filled with theatrics, lasers and pyrotechnics.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Stage & Arts
'Up' imagines the obsessions of a man who floated into the sky
REVIEW: "Up" shows the damage wreaked by one man's obsession.
Stage & Arts
New troupe debuts with a boy's bloody coming of age in 'Robin Hood'
REVIEW: "The Boy and Robin Hood" marks the successful debut of Trademark Theater.
National
Dakota Access pipeline, law officers had close relationship
Documents provided to an online magazine indicate a private security firm hired by the developer of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline conducted an aggressive, multifaceted operation that included a close working relationship with public law enforcement.
National
Assembly committee signs off on UW free speech bill
The state Assembly's universities committee has signed off on a Republican bill designed to clamp down on protesters that disrupt campus speakers.
Variety
Speller's journey shows how tough national bee has become
Shaheer Imam never thought it would take so long to get back to the National Spelling Bee.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.