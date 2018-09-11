CINCINNATI — The county coroner plans to discuss her findings from the fatal shootings at a downtown Cincinnati bank building.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK'-schmee sam-MAHR'-koh) has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference. A Fifth Third Bancorp employee and two contractors were killed last Thursday, and the gunman was also killed. One person remains hospitalized.

The coroner has said she had met one of the dead victims at a local Hindu temple. She says she and 25-year-old bank contractor Prudhvi Kandepi also shared the same Indian hometown and language.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting with a 9 mm handgun inside the regional bank company's headquarters building's lobby. Officers opened fire on him.

Police say he never worked there and they're still trying to determine why he went to the office high-rise.