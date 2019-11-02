DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. — A coroner says remains found in Mississippi are likely those of a man who disappeared more than a decade ago.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk tells WLOX that Ward Buel's family members have been notified of the discovery.
A property owner on Oct. 25 found skeletal remains and a wallet with two pieces of identification in Diamondhead. One of the IDs had a photo of Buel on it.
The 86-year-old Buel was suffering from dementia when he disappeared in 2008.
Faulk told the television station that he's sent the remains to a forensic anthropologist in Jackson for identification.
