YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Authorities have identified four people, including an 85-year-old man, who were killed on the ground when a small plane broke apart in the air and crashed into a Southern California neighborhood.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday the four people were in a house that caught fire when parts of the plane rained down onto suburban Yorba Linda.

Coroner's officials identified them as 85-year-old Roy Lee Anderson, 68-year-old Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson, 48-year-old Stacie Norene Leber and 58-year-old Donald Paul Elliott.

Property records show the Andersons lived at the house that burned.

The department released a joint statement from the victims' family members thanking first-responders and asking for privacy.

The pilot killed Sunday was previously identified as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.