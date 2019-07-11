INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County coroner says an autopsy shows that a man was strangled before his remains were stuffed into a suitcase and left alongside a creek in Indianapolis.
WRTV-TV reported Thursday that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of 56-year-old Larry Terry as a homicide.
There have been no arrests.
Police have said several people were walking along Bean Creek on the city's southeast side May 27 when they found the suitcase, about 2½ miles (4 kilometers) from Terry's home.
Police say a relative had reported Terry missing on March 12.
