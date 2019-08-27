BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Authorities have released the name of an Indiana toddler who died after she was mistakenly left in the car after her family returned home from church.
WRTV-TV reports that the Hendricks County coroner identified the 21-month-old girl as Marah Anne Crapo.
The county sheriff's office says she died Sunday near Brownsburg, northwest of Indianapolis. Her parents and four siblings took naps after church. Family members mistakenly believed someone had removed the girl from her car seat and brought her into the house.
Efforts to revive the girl after two hours were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office says a criminal case from the "tragic loss" is unlikely.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Federal judge blocks Missouri's 8-week abortion ban
A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won't take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
National
Biden: Racism in US is institutional, 'white man's problem'
Racism in America is institutional and it is a "white man's problem visited on people of color," Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday, arguing that the way to attack the issue is to defeat President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.
Nation
College Board retreats on plan for single 'adversity' rating to go with SAT score
Instead, it will give two socioeconomic ratings.
National
OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments say they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation's opioid crisis.
Nation
Couple suspected in Arizona murder escape during extradition
A couple suspected in a Tucson murder have escaped after overpowering two security guards while being extradited from New York to Arizona, authorities said Tuesday.